Kelsi Lynn Barnhart

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Kelsi Lynn Barnhart, 24, of Cadiz, died Saturday, Sept. 16, at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born Nov. 28, 1992 in Steubenville, a daughter of Larry F. Barnhart, II and Deanna Pfouts Barnhart (Jeremiah) Haney all of Cadiz.

She worked at the Cadiz Drive Thru, was planning to attend Eastern Gateway College this fall, was a graduate of Harrison Central High School and a Christian by faith. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Lawrence F. Barnhart, Sr. She is survived, in addition to her parents, by a sister, Katey Barnhart of Cadiz; two stepbrothers: Preston and Parker Haney of Steubenville; Maternal Grandparents, Frank and Margaret Pfouts of Follansbee, W.Va.; paternal grandmother, Linda Barnhart of Mineral City, Ohio; a number of uncles, aunts and cousins.

Calling hours are Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz with Rev. Craig Haney officiating. Burial will be private at Cadiz Union Cemetery. The memorial guestbook may be signed at <http://www.clark-kirkland.com> www.clark-kirkland.com.