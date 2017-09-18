Harrison County Board of Elections announces voter registration deadline

Deadline for voter registration and changes of name and address for the general election is Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. You may also register to vote at other designated agencies, which include: All county public libraries, The Bureau of Motor Vehicles, The Harrison County Treasurer’s Office, The Harrison County WIC office and the Harrison County Department of Job and Family Services. The Board of Elections office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Voter registration forms may also be obtained through their website at www.electionsonthe.net.