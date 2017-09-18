First Sally Buffalo Days talent show a success

The first ever Sally Buffalo Days talent show was held on Sunday afternoon featuring eight local acts.

Taking top honors was 14-year-old Carley Rogers who performed the keyboard solo “Prelude in A Minor” by William Palmer. Runner-up was five-year-old Lynden Myers who sang a selection from Mauna while Hayden Bittinger, singing “Roar” by Katy Perry took third place.

Other acts included Caleigha Birden performing a tumble/dance routine, the Rogers Family presenting an acapello rendition of “It’s is Well With My Soul”, Hensley Bittinger singing “You are my Sunshine”, Denise Laird singing “Mama He’s Lazy”, and Hunter Bittinger who rapped Vanilla Ice.

“We were pleased with the amount of participation and the quality of each act in this year’s event,” Marsha said. “This area has great talent and we look forward to seeing others on stage in coming years. We also want to thank our sponsors and judges. It wouldn’t happen without the financial support or the sponsors.”

Judges included Dustin Heavilin, Amanda DeLuca and Abby Dodds.

The show was sponsored by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Capraro’s of Hopedale, Mike Schuetz of State Farm Insurance, Harrison County Treasurer Vicki Sefsick, Mattern Tire, Lucas Sedgmer Scholarship Committee and Hopedale Florist.

Cash prizes were awarded to the top three acts with remaining acts receiving participation awards.

Plans are for the event to be expanded in coming years to include a queen and princess pageant.