Claudia Michelle Banks

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald

Claudia Michelle Banks, 65, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Friday, Sept. 15, at Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, W.Va., She was born Jan. 14, 1952 in Bellaire, Ohio, a daughter of Ellen Jones Olmstead of Cadiz and the late George Olmstead. Claudia was a former employee of the Gerber Chicken Farm and was a member of the Power City Church in Columbus. She enjoyed Bingo, the casinos, shopping, attending church, gospel music and playing with her grandchildren. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Star Wallace-Olmstead and Gordon Olmstead. Surviving, in addition to her mother, are a daughter, Patricia (Monte’, Sr.) Lige of Columbus; three grandchildren, Monte’ Lige, Jr., Taelon Lige, and Jerrica Strother; siblings, Sherry West of Columbus, Joy Olmstead of Akron, Sammy (Joy) Olmstead of Wooster, Nathan Olmstead of Cadiz, Troy (Mary) Olmstead of Parlett, and Char (Rick) Reineke of Wheeling.

A homegoing service will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, at 3 p.m. at St. James A.M.E. Church, 300 East Market St., Cadiz, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.