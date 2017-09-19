Board of Elections announces deadline for voter registration

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Deadline for voter registration and changes of name and address for the General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. You may also register to vote at other designated agencies which include: County Public Libraries; The Bureau of Motor Vehicles; The Harrison County Treasurer’s Office; The Harrison County WIC Office; and the Harrison County Department of Job and Family Services. The Board of Elections office regular hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Voter registration forms may also be obtained through the website at www.electionsonthe.net