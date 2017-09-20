Linda Sue Rowland (Farmer)

Linda Sue Rowland (Farmer) Linda Sue Rowland (Farmer) Straub, 68, passed away Monday, Sept. 18, at LifeCare Hospice in Wooster after a period of declining health. She was surrounded by her family and friends.

Linda was born in Freeport, Ohio to Preston (Pete) and Florence Rowland, spending her time in a small town during simpler times. Linda married James (Jim) Straub on April 25, 2009 after a long friendship of love beginning in 1981. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Harold (Virginia) Rowland, Larry Rowland, Son-in-law Dan Wessels, Nephew Timothy Rowland, and other cousins, aunts, uncles, and family members she loved dearly. Surviving are her children: Renee (Cotton) Bigham and Lori Farmer; grandchildren: Jessica Gregg, Samantha Wilson, Karissa Rogers, and Kassandra (Seth) Trimble; stepchildren: Judy Wessels, Denny (Lonnis) Straub, Jan (Pete) Goebel; stepgrandchildren: Jessica (will) Hazzard, Keegan (Lauren) Rogers, Taylor Bigham, Aleisha Womac, Nichole Straub, Cody Straub, Jamie Wessels, Kate Wessels; great-grandchildren: Baylor Gregg and Marlee Gregg; step great-grandchildren: Matthew Rogers, Brantley Rogers, Jayce Bigham, Harper Hazzrd, and Peyton Rogers; sister in law: Amy (Larry-deceased) Rowland; many cousins, nieces, and nephews who shared in her life. Linda considered step- and ex- family members her family forever.

Her family is so blessed by the love, direction, and strength she has given throughout their lives. They are so thankful her final days she was able to be surrounded by and cared for by family and friends from the community she volunteered for. Linda retired from The College of Wooster with over 27 years of service. She was a member of Wooster United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed learning and being a part of the fellowship. Linda enjoyed her travels with her husband, along with car clubs including Friends of Corvair and Buckeye Ramblin’ Rods; and alumni events throughout the years. She also had a passion for flower gardening, her anival friends, music, volunteering her time with Hospice and Jim’s Wooster High School Class events. Everyone would agree she was an amazing woman who was loved by all.

Private viewing and services for the family will be at the funeral home with The Reverend Charlie Tobias officiating. Friends may join the family for a celebration of life gathering that will be on a drop in basis at the Straub residence on Friday, Sept. 22, from 2 -6 p.m. Online condolences may be shared with family through the McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home at www.mcintirebradhamsleek. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, OH 44691.