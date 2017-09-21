James Milton “Pete” Peterson

James Milton “Pete” Peterson, 83, of Hopedale, Ohio, departed this earth on Thursday, Sept. 14, after a lengthy illness. He was born April 25, 1934 in McIntyre, Ohio, son of the late Bruce and Hattie Smith Peterson. He was an Army veteran and had worked at Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel for 42 years. He was a member of McIntyre Shaffer Chapel.

James was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Williams, a brother, Stanley Peterson, a sister, Verta Cooper, and a great grandson, Shan McIntyre. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Valjean Peterson, by three sons, Greg Peterson of Dallas, Texas, Jay (Freda) Peterson of Ann Arbor, Mich., and Eric Peterson of Uhrichsville, Ohio. Two daughters also survive, Anita Person of Hopedale and Greta Walton of Columbus, Ohio.

He also raised as his own, a niece, Elisabeth (Roger) Brown of Columbus, and three grand daughters, Tiffani Merrill, Stephanie Merrill and Valerie Peterson. There are 12 grand children, and 14 great grand children. There are two brothers, Ernie (Virginia) Peterson of Wintersville and Tyrone Brown of Youngstown. Three sisters survive, Linda Hines of Ft. Worth, Texas, Martha Miller of Lordstown, Ohio, Twyla Porter of Cleveland and a host of nieces and nephews.

James loved his family and friends, working in his garden, singing, sports and working. He will be greatly missed by all.

Memorial services were held Sept. 18 at Blackburn Funeral Home in Hopedale.