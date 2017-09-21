Nancy L. Albaugh

Nancy L. Albaugh, 73, of Cadiz, died Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County in New Philadelphia, Ohio. She was born Dec. 31, 1943 in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late George and Nina Lawrence Carter. She was a former truck driver at the former R&F Coal Company and worked at the former Mattern’s Restaurant, Niekirks 5&10, the Community Market and Coffy’s BiLo. She loved helping with her children and grandchildren and attended the United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband, Robert “Cy” Albaugh in 1997. Surviving are three children: Keith (Tina) Cope of Dover, Curt (Pamela) Cope of Dover and Renee Albaugh of Uhrichsville; a brother, Allen (Marcia) Carter of Cadiz; a sister, Sandy (Gary) Bumgardner of Cadiz; six grandchildren: Dakota, Delana, Diana, Lindsey, Mikell and Alessa; and a great grandson, Draven. A private service will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Drive SE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.