County Subdivisions To Receive Tax Break

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

CADIZ – Harrison County Auditor, Patrick Moore announced a savings through his office after tax assessments calling it, “Christmas in July.”

“During the end of the appraisal cycle we have sufficient funds to not collect real estate assessment fees from the subdivisions,” Moore explained. “Therefore, we are saving subdivisions $230,521.”

Moore stated all normal fees are still owed but noted while his office has been frugal with finances in the past “at this point we can afford to give money back to the subdivisions.”

He said it made more sense to just not tax their real estate assessment fees than take the money and cut them a check where they would basically be just returning the money they just taxed.

Moore said he hoped his office could afford to be in the same position next year to save the village’s and townships more money.

“Anyone who gets a levy saves money,” he said.

Some figures provided by the auditor’s office who saved money include the County General Fund saving $10,999; Harrison Hills City School District at $118,065 and Conotton Valley School District with a savings of $7,471.

Moore said that 15 townships saved a total of $22,826 and 10 villages saved $3,284.