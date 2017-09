Hey Now, Harrison County Episode 7

On this episode of Hey Now, Harrison County, Ohio Valley Winery owners Chuck and Jamie Miller come in to the studio to discuss how they got into the wine making business, the struggles they faced building the business and what they have planned for the future. They are located at 131 East Market Street in Cadiz. They can also be found online via Facebook.