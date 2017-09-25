Harrison County Ohio Long Time Funeral Director Dies

Roy W. Blackburn, 75, owner of Blackburn Funeral Homes in Hopedale, Jewett and Bergholz, Ohio died Friday, Sept. 22 in Valley Hospice, Trinity Medical Center West, Steubenville, Ohio. He was born March 29, 1942 in Hopedale, Ohio, son of the late Ralph A. and L. Ruth Willerton Blackburn. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Fred Blackburn, and two sisters, Lois Blackburn and Ellen Brown.

Roy was a 1960 graduate of Hopedale High School, attended the Ohio University Branch at Martins Ferry and did his funeral and embalming schooling at Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. Roy was a member of the Hopedale United Methodist Church, the Masonic Lodge FA&M #333 of Unionport, the Scottish Rite of Steubenville and the Steubenville Shrine Club. He as also a member of the former Hopedale Lion’s Club and the Jewett Ruritans.

Since he was 15, Roy flew his airplanes and was a licensed private pilot. Another hobby was raising, parading and showing his English Shire Draft horses. He enjoyed hunting and was a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association. He was his own carpenter, electrician and plumber.

Surviving is his wife of 54 years, Claren Branch Blackburn, also a licensed funeral director; three sons, Roy (Jenny) Blackburn of Tampa, Fla.; Robb (Courtney) Blackburn of Bristow, Va.; and Forrest (Judy) Blackburn of Colorado of Monroeville, Pa. He has a daughter, Christine Blackburn of Denver, Colo., and a sister in law, Clyda Blackburn of Utah. There are six grandchildren: Jocelyn, Jillian, Benjamin, Zachary of Monroeville and Conner and Ellie of Bristow. He is also survived by his aunt, Ruth Blackburn, of Cadiz, Ohio.

Friends may call Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at Blackburn Funeral Home, 324 High St., Hopedale, Ohio. Masonic services will be there Tuesday at 7 p.m. Funeral services are Wednesday 1 p.m. there with Pastor David Quillen. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery near Hopedale. Contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children in care of thee Steubenville Shrine Club, Kenwood Rd., Steubenville, Ohio 43952 or the Hopedale Volunteer Fire Department, E. Main St., Hopedale, Ohio, 43975