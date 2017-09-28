Jean Ruth Stevens

Jean Ruth Stevens, 89, of Cadiz, died Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Harrison County Home. She was born December 20, 1927 in Cadiz, a daughter of the late J. Ross and Helen Craigo Stevens.

Jean was a retired employee of the Harrison County courthouse, where over the years she worked as a Deputy Clerk in the Title Department, the County Court, Probate Court, Juvenile Court and Common Pleas Court. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz. She attended art school in Florida.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and James “Bunny” Stevens. Surviving are a niece and three nephews, Judith Ann Schoen, Robert, David and Kelly Stevens; and several cousins, including, Betty Jean Bland, Lesley and P.I. Applegarth of New Athens.

As per Jean’s specific request, no services will be held. The family is assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home in Cadiz. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Harrison County Home for their caring assistance for the last four years of her life.

Memorial contributions may be to the Harrison County Home, 41500 Cadiz-Dennison Road, Cadiz, Ohio 43907. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.