Charles Maffitt
Charles Maffitt of Parlett Ohio passed away on Sept. 26 at Trinity West. Calling hours for friends and family will be held at The Blackburn Funeral Home, in Hopedale Ohio, on Monday Oct. 2 from 4-7 p.m.
Harrison News Herald, Cadiz, OH
