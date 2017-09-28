Charles Maffitt

in Obituaries by — September 28, 2017

 

  Charles Maffitt of Parlett Ohio passed away on Sept. 26 at Trinity West. Calling hours for friends and family will be held at The Blackburn Funeral Home, in Hopedale Ohio, on Monday Oct. 2 from 4-7 p.m.

 
 
 

