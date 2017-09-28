The Challenge Program, Inc. Kicks Off at Harrison Central High School

To kick-off the 2017-2018 Program year, students from Harrison Central High School were recently introduced to The Challenge Program, Inc. during an orientation assembly at their school. The assembly theme was Classroom Feud: Workplace Edition. This fun game show spin-off reveals to students the right answers to the important questions for career-readiness and success both in and beyond the classroom and how to earn cash incentives.

During the assembly, students in the sophomore, junior, and senior classes were introduced to local career opportunities. Throughout the year, they will be eligible to compete for financial awards in five areas linked with academic and workplace success: Attendance, Academic Improvement, Academic Excellence, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) and Community Service. The business partners for Harrison Central High School during the 2017-2018 school year are Hess Corporation and MarkWest Energy

At the end of the assembly, five juniors and five seniors from Harrison Central High School received awards for the work they accomplished last year during the 2016-2017 school year in the five above-mentioned categories, sponsored by Hess Corporation and MarkWest Energy.