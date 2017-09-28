Harrison Central announces homecoming court

Harrison Central’s homecoming game will be Friday, Oct. 6 against Edison, where the queen will be crowned, and the dance will be Saturday, Oct. 7, in the John W. Stephenson Center, where the king will be crowned. First photo depicts the entire court (left to right): Freshmen Attendants: Kaitlyn Crothers and Jack Novotny, Sophomore Attendants: Tucker Coultrap and Felicity Freese. Queen and King Candidates: Caden Arbaugh and Joyce Barr, Ronnie Bowers and Molly Arbogast, Justin Boyer and Sarah Fink, Coleman Dodds and Katie Heavilin, Wyatt Elias and Lyndsey Hennis Junior Attendants: Caden Dalton and Sydney Starr. Second photo are the King and Queen Candidates (left to right): Caden Arbaugh and Joyce Barr, Ronnie Bowers and Molly Arbogast, Justin Boyer and Sarah Fink, Coleman Dodds and Katie Heavilin, Wyatt Elias and Lyndsey Hennis