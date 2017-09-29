Purple Thursday Day Announced For October Date

(left to right): Commissioner, Dale Norris; Tri-County Advocate, Kathryn Arnold; Commissioner, Paul Coffland; Tri-County Executive Director, Cathy Campbell and Commissioner, Don Bethel.

CADIZ – Two representatives from the Tri-County Help Center, Executive Director, Cathy Campbell and Advocate, Kathryn Arnold, appeared before the Harrison County Commissioners at Monday’s meeting for a few special announcements.

One was to announce that the coming of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month for October was closing in.

Campbell thanked the commissioners for their continuing support but went on to note how issues such as unemployment and addiction for example, are not helping the circumstances surrounding domestic violence.

“So, we’re grateful that you continue to acknowledge that,” Campbell said as the commissioners later approved the proclamation for October.

Arnold stated that Oct. 19th will be recognized as Purple Thursday and passed out purple ribbons for the commissioners. The wearing of something purple is just to bring awareness to the issue of domestic violence, she said.

Arnold also announced the commissioner’s permission for Tri-County to once again display flags in front of the courthouse depicting statistics of domestic violence, which is titled: Field of Flags. Also, three white flags will be included noting three victims “murdered each day at the hands of a current or former intimate partner.”

A candlelight vigil will be held in Cadiz at 7 p.m. in front of the Harrison County Courthouse. Included in the program will be guest speaker, Cadiz Police Chief, Ryan McCann as well as Arnold and Campbell from Tri-County.

A march is also scheduled for October 18th in Belmont County beginning at 6 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Tri-County Help Center.

Some statistics provided through Tri-County include that one in three women and one in four men “lose their lives every day as a result of domestic violence.” It further states that one in fifteen children witness an incident of domestic violence in their life. The cost in lost work time? U.S. companies report $3.5 billion, which include increased health care costs among the many negatives listed.

Also, Karen Couch, director for Harrison County Public Transit (HCPT) presented the commissioners with a public hearing notice. The notice was to advise that the county “is applying to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for an operating grant under 49 U. S.C. Section 5311 and 5339 of the Federal Transit Laws, as codified, and the Ohio Public Transportation Grant Program.”

The grant is for $150,000 and would provide “financial assistance for public transportation service for the residents of Harrison County” for 2018.

The notice also states that HCPT is applying for replacing two modified minivans for a total amount of $73,998.

“The operating grant from ODOT will be $150,000 for operations and then we will get $73,998 to purchase two replacement vans,” Couch explained. She added that she would need to return to the commissioners for one more hearing in 30 days “to see if anybody has anything to comment…”

Fares are $2 for one way within the village, $4 within the county and $10 for a one- way trip “up to forty miles.” For over 40 miles, it’s an additional 25 cents per mile. Children under five years of age are free with all trips depending on availability.