Local BMV Promoting Save Our Sight

(left to right): Brenda Carter, Kristy Warner, Barb Horn, Deana Arnold, Harrison County Clerk of Courts Leslie Milliken, Christina Porter and Jean Skinner of the Cadiz BMV saw donations for the Save Our Sight funding triple over the years. Residents have the option of donating $1 when they obtain or renew their license plates.

CADIZ – The Ohio State Bureau of Motor Vehicles office located on North Main Street in Cadiz has been teaming up with the Save Our Sight program for years, which is sponsored by the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

The Save Our Sight program helps to provide early detection of vision problems and at the same time provides assistance such as eye kits and sport protection glasses. Those gifts come through donations when an individual volunteers to pay a $1 donation when applying for or renewing their license plates.

This money is then funded out through grants where Cynthia Penn, Save Our Sight consultant said that 93 cents for every dollar goes back to Ohio’s kids. Out of those funds are eye patches, goggles for sports, helmets with face guards, vision screening equipment, vision screening training for the schools and other educational programs.

Penn said kits with special eye care are given to students through a school nurse. Other funded programs such as, the Ohio Ophthalmological Society’s Play Hard. Don’t Blink program, a sports eye safety program, helps youth leagues promote better eye care.

The Save Our Sight program also funds the Realeyes Classroom Initiative, which was developed by the Ohio Optometric Association. This program educations Ohio’s children on the importance of eye safety, according to the Save Our Sight website.

Penn also stressed the importance of catching an affliction called Amblyopia, which causes “one or both” eyes to not develop normally. She said kids wear patches at the young age of three or four years old and added that if not caught by age eight it could be too late.

Information provided by Penn states that 90 percent of “sports-related eye injuries” could be prevented with protective eyewear. It also states that “up to 15 percent of preschool children” do have an eye or vision condition and if not corrected, could lead to reduced vision.

“Save Our Sight provides training, certification, and equipment for vision screenings for preschool aged children,” according to the information provided by Penn. Also, the Ohio Amblyope Registry also provides information, case management and support services.

The Save Our Sight program began in 1999 and Penn’s responsibility is to visit the various BMV’s throughout Ohio.

“The Cadiz Agency was the most improved agency in donations for the state Fiscal Year ’17 and ODH wanted to thank them for their efforts in supporting the program,” Penn explained. “We also wanted to pass our thanks and appreciation to the generous people of Harrison County and share with them all that Save Our Sight does to help Ohio’s children.”

Penn stated that the Cadiz BMV’s donations increased from a low of 9 percent to its current 27 percent.