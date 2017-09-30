Betty J. Siburt

Betty J. Siburt, 91, of Adena, Ohio died Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 at Forest HillNursing Home, St. Clairsville, Ohio. She was born July 16, 1926 in Short creek Township, Ohio., a daughter of the late Albert and Katherine Howes Lewis.

She was a retired produce manager at the Colerain IGA and a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church of Harrisville, OH., the Senior Citizens of Colerain and the Ruritan Club of the Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale J. Siburt in 1986; a son, Ronald L. Siburt in 2006; a brother, Jack “Buddy” Lewis; a sister, Florence Sickle.

Surviving are her children, Patricia (Scott) Taylor of St. Clairsville, Alan L. Siburt of Pleasant Grove, Susan (Calvin) Barringer of Las Vegas, NV and Thomas K. (Lori) Siburt of Colerain; one sister, Carole (Richard) Finney of Harrisville; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church of Harrisville, Ohio with Rev. Barry Hall and Rev. Henry Mooney officiating.

Arrangements by Beck-Altmeyer Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Clairsville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Residents Activity Fund at Forest Hill by going to “TMCFunding.com”

The family would like to thank the staff at Forest Hill Nursing Home for the genuine love and care given to our mother. She was the best Mommy ever.

