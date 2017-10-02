Harrison County Farm Bureau holds annual meeting, dinner

By ESTHER MCCOY

NH CONTRIBUTOR

CADIZ – Farming, government farm issues, acquainting FFA youth with agriculture, testing well water and acknowledging those who have done deeds to promote the organization were on the agenda for the Harrison County Farm Bureau at their annual meeting and dinner Sept. 28 at the county fairgrounds in the commercial building.

Michele Specht, organization director of Harrison, Jefferson, Carroll and Tuscarawas counties, welcomed members, guests, county officials and officers of the Harrison Central FFA. She pointed out posters on the wall behind the podium with members of the FFA, 4-H, sheriff’s department and Ohio State University Extension, with their back to another person with the caption “I’ve got your back.”

This is part of a recent program to educate youth and have them pass on to their peers that substance abuse is a gigantic problem, it was noted. Between 2000 and 2012, there was a 642 percent increase in the use of drugs that is now up to $5.4

million a day in medical costs. Last year, there were one in nine deaths due to heroin and one in 16 deaths due to opioids. due to this epidemic.

“Our group means to make a difference with prevention and we have involved 4-H groups, FFA, Farm Bureau organizations and the Ohio Attorney General’s office. There are 400,000 youth involved in trying to work against this problem. A Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau member started the “I’ve got your back” campaign, wanting to stress that it can happen to anybody and if it does, there is help,” she said.

With the “I’ve Got your back” campaign underway, the Harrison county group invited officers of the Harrison Central FFA to the dinner and an award was given for the first time to the group of six officers, along with their adviser, Don Jones.

Another award was started by the Ohio Farm Bureau last year, the “Member of Distinction Award” and it went to Jayne Wallace, a member who has served the organization for many years, was president for 11 years and was quite successful through those years with their membership drive. She made numerous visits to Washington, D.C. for the president’s campaign to speak with their legislators concerning farming problems and giving thanks for their help with requests that were honored. She is an Action Team Leader for the communications office. Her daughter, Samantha Trushell, has followed in her footsteps by serving as an officer with the board of directors, serving as secretary at the present time. Paxton Trushell, a newly learning to walk toddler, was getting an early start in Farm Bureau as he was the youngest member attending with his dad, Aaron and grandmothers, Martha Trushell and Jayne Wallace.

A long standing award that gives honor to farmers who have made a difference in the agriculture field was presented by John Seleski to John Quimby and Barbara Dewey. She graduated from the University of Rochester in New Jersey, was a professor in the medical field and moved to Ohio 25 years ago. She and John Quimby own a 65 acre farm, do tree farming, raise beef cattle, do organic gardening and give their produce to the food pantries and county home, plus she is a master gardener. Quimby is a Ohio State forester.

The Nationwide agents who are a backbone of Farm Bureau were introduced: Dan Milleson, Lynette Dauch, and Jayne McCaslin of the Milleson Insurance Agency.

Dauch told of the third annual Pull for Cancer event planned for Saturday, Sept. 30, at the fairgrounds and grandstand area. The Farm Bureau will be holding a “donation only” food stand, there will be a silent auction, truck and tractor pull and 28 vendors in the commercial building. “Kick Cancer in the Butt” is the name of the cause that reached $17,500 in donations last year.

Carol Teter was acknowledged for going off the board of directors and presented a gift by Seleski.

The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce was represented by Janeen Scott, executive director; Trish Copeland, president; Allison Anderson, vice president; Kate Sedgmer, secretary; Thomas Crawshaw, chairman of the board; and Bill Sutherland, board member.

Jerry Lahmers, Ohio Farm Bureau state trustee, spoke on the great work done by the county program. They were one of four counties receiving the presidential title and won two gold medals, a silver and two platinum. He told about Kenny Walters who served as organization director for many years and then a state officer. With his terminal illness, the four counties wanted to have a foundation for him and set $26,000 as their goal. Within several months that amount was exceeded when a total of $46,000 was collected. It was told that this is the largest amount of money ever collected for a cause in such a short time, Lahmers noted.

Mike Boyert, OFBF at large trustee, started his talk by saying “You guys really know how to get it done . . . you have a wonderful organization director in Specht and her leadership has made her four counties tops in the state in many ways,” he said.

“What really impressed me is having these young FFA members here. I don’t think I have ever seen so many from an organization at a meeting. It is good to see them involved in agriculture. He told of the bureau becoming 100 years in 2018 and wished all farmers a successful fall harvest.

Besides presenting awards, John Seleski, president, told about attending Ag Day in the state capital, attending Washington, DC for the first time this year, taking part in the Farm-City Luncheon, bringing in Ed Rensi, corporate president of McDonalds until the early 2000’s and having him attend the FFA chicken barbecue later in the day and holding the food stand for the Pull for Cancer. He is noted for his famous French fries.