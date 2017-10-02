Pull for a Cure seeks to kick cancer’s butt

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

BY ESTHER MCCOY

NH Contributor

CADIZ – There were John Deere, Farmall, Allis Chalmers, International and other varieties of tractors trying to beat the machine that traveled up and up to increase the weight against the pull of a tractor, truck or any vehicle awaiting its turn against “Moonshine” the weight mechanism. This was at the Pull for Cancer, given the name of “Kick the Butt Against Cancer” and put together at the Harrison County Fairgrounds on Sept. 30. There were money prizes and some of the contestants gave it back for the cancer cause.

The grandstand had a nice crowd, along with the food stand, provided by the Harrison County Farm Bureau with a donation required for the fight against cancer. There were hot dogs, Coney dogs, meatball sandwiches, roast beef sandwiches, pulled pork, chicken and noodles. Nachos with cheese sauce and freshly made French fries, along with all types of soft drinks, coffee and desserts.

A Chinese auction was at the grandstand for the cancer cause and a silent auction was held at the commercial building with at least 40 containers to drop in tickets for the chance at a chosen gift. Lucas Wood, 4, was happily putting tickets into cups that might win him a nice gift and he understood that it was helping children with cancer. The Silent auction was put together by Jess Harris and Elisha Palmer in memory of Andrew Palmer, born on Sept. 30, 2007 and leaving this earth on Aug. 29, 2016. The money would go to the Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for cancer causes for youth.

Zack Jones, who was the reason the 2017 pull for the cure came about, participated in a tractor pull with his tractor named “Survivor” because he did just that, survived, and wanted to do something for others who went through the many hospital and doctor visits that he had done during the 2011 year. He came in fourth.

Zack went on to graduate from Harrison Central High School, put six years in the school’s FFA program, raised livestock with the Tri-County Showstoppers 4-H Club for the Junior Fair livestock auction and become the fair king. There has been much more going on since that as he has not let the ground disturb his feet in living life to the fullest and working with the cancer cause.