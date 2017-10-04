Hey Now, Harrison County Episode 8

October 4, 2017

 

On this episode of the podcast, we have Josh and Andy of the Dogs 4 Warriors organization, and Dirk Harkins, Commander of Adena American Legion Post 525, in to speak about the service dogs the organization provides to veterans suffering from PTSD and physical disabilities. We had some audio issues this episode and apologize for the muffled voices during the interview. Dogs4Warriors is 100% driven by donations. You can find out more about the organization by visiting Dogs4Warriors.org.

