Melvin C. Whitehead

Melvin C. Whitehead, 75, of Cadiz, died Tuesday, Oct. 3, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born Sept. 17, 1942 in Cadiz, a son of the late George and Mildred Brownfield Whitehead. Melvin worked in heavy construction on highways, he was an employee of the former E.M. Long Corporation in Cadiz, and retired from Bulldog Rack in Weirton. He was a member of the FOE, Aerie 2162 in Cadiz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Mansfield Whitehead. Surviving are his loving companion, Barbara Gilmore; children, Melvin C., Jr. (Shelly) Whitehead and Julie Elerick Whitehead, all of Cadiz; step-children, Denny (Wanda) Mansfield of NC, Terry (Chris) Mansfield of Latrobe, Pa., Donald (Stephanie) Gilmore and Cindy (Mike) Newkirk, all of Cadiz, and Glen Gilmore of Cambridge; a brother, James (Margaret) Whitehead of Cadiz; a sister, Barbara Jackson of New Athens; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home in Cadiz. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of the donor’s choice.

