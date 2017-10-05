Pamela Sue Tenley

Pamela Sue Tenley, 63, of Cadiz died Wednesday, Oct. 4, at her home after a long illness. She was born Oct. 13, 1953 in Cadiz, Ohio a daughter of the late Wilford E. and Amanda Adeline LaPorte Harris.

Pam, along with her husband Paul, was co-owner, operator and founder of the the former Eagles Nest Restaurant near Deersville and a former employee of the Scio Pottery. She was a member of the Cadiz FOE Aerie #2162 and Scio American Legion Auxilliaries.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by two brothers: Wilford LeRoy and Charles Harris; and two sisters: Esther Lachendro and Jean Taggart.

Surviving are her husband, Paul Tenley, a sister Phyllis Grim of Cadiz, a sister-in-law Tammy Harris of Cadiz and a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Calling hours will be Monday, Oct. 9 from noon until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz with Evangelist Robert Main officiating. Burial will follow at Patterson Cemetery, Deersville, Ohio.

