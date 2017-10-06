Wheeling Nailers Hosting Harrison County Day

HARRISON COUNTY – The Wheeling Nailers new season is fast approaching and have Oct. 21st down as Opening Night Fan Fest and want Harrison County to take part in the fun and enjoy the night.

The opponent is the Cincinnati Cyclones and the game starts at 7:05 p.m. Social Media Manager, Patrick Damp is advertising $14 tickets, which also include a McDonald’s meal voucher and a hat. He said if a bus was to be organized by a group of county citizens then he would need to know about a week in advance in order to secure parking.

Again, it’s Saturday October 21st, 7:05 p.m. face off, pregame Fan Fest outside of the arena with food, drink and live music. Tickets are $14. For questions or orders please call: (304)-905-6337. Just mention you are with Harrison County Night.