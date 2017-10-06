Harrison Hills City Schools new PK-12 construction update

Harrison Hills City Schools New PK-12

Construction Update October 2017

Construction continues to progress at the new PK-12 building for the new Harrison Hills school campus. The 217,000-square foot building, located on an open site just south of Cadiz on Route 9, features two gymnasiums, an auditorium, three

classroom wings and centralized shared common areas.

The summer months have been focused on establishing the building pad for the new school and installing roadways to access the site. Liggett Lane (runs east to west) and Huskies Way (runs north to south) have been graded and prepped for asphalt paving which will begin mid-October. Contractors will also complete grading and pouring of concrete sidewalks along those roadways. The building pad – a hard, flat surface with associated utility connections was also recently completed.

During the fall months, construction crews will begin the building foundations, underground electrical/plumbing installation and masonry block, which will progress until the winter weather hits. Looking ahead to spring, you will really start to see the building come up out of the ground and take shape.

It has been a great start to this multi-year construction project that will transform the district to a single campus school. Construction activities are on schedule for a grand opening for the 2019 school year.