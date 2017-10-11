Hey Now, Harrison County Episode 9

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we sit down and talk to Wendy Ledger, a local cancer survivor who started the Wendy’s Walk/5K. The next walk is taking place Saturday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Jewett firehouse in Jewett. There will also be a quarter auction at 2 p.m. Wendy would like to thank all the sponsors who make this and previous events a success:

2017 Sponsors

Pennington’s

EMI

Brian Stull Trucking and Excavating, LLC

Classy Confections

B&F Dairy Bar

Damian Kovarik Excavating and Hauling, LLC

Arba-Vue Farms, Inc.

Harrison

Central Lady Huskies Volleyball Parents Club

Kerry’s Haircuts Unlimited

Harrison Central Cheerleaders

Gary’s Auto Body

Koch Funeral Home

In Memory of Wilma Albaugh

JWCC, JUMC

Jewett Volunteer Fire Department and EMS

Scio Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, and Auxillary

H&B Music Co.

Bob & Lori Tubaugh

Pam Gibson

Dale Norris, Harrison County Commissioner

Ronald J. Myers, Harrison County Sheriff