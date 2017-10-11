Hey Now, Harrison County Episode 9
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we sit down and talk to Wendy Ledger, a local cancer survivor who started the Wendy’s Walk/5K. The next walk is taking place Saturday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Jewett firehouse in Jewett. There will also be a quarter auction at 2 p.m. Wendy would like to thank all the sponsors who make this and previous events a success:
2017 Sponsors
Pennington’s
EMI
Brian Stull Trucking and Excavating, LLC
Classy Confections
B&F Dairy Bar
Damian Kovarik Excavating and Hauling, LLC
Arba-Vue Farms, Inc.
Harrison
Central Lady Huskies Volleyball Parents Club
Kerry’s Haircuts Unlimited
Harrison Central Cheerleaders
Gary’s Auto Body
Koch Funeral Home
In Memory of Wilma Albaugh
JWCC, JUMC
Jewett Volunteer Fire Department and EMS
Scio Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, and Auxillary
H&B Music Co.
Bob & Lori Tubaugh
Pam Gibson
Dale Norris, Harrison County Commissioner
Ronald J. Myers, Harrison County Sheriff
