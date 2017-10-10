Sheriff Myers announces Drug Take-Back Event

in Area News Events Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers is announcing, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the 12th National Prescription Drug Take-Back spring event.

Locally, the event will be held on two separate days: Oct. 21 & Oct. 28, from 10 am to 2 p.m. at Custer Pharmacy and Rite Aid Pharmacy in Cadiz and Neimayer Pharmacy in Scio.

Each location will accept any unwanted, unneeded, or expired prescription drugs for safe disposal. Please no liquids.

“During the last two take-back events, over 220 pounds of unwanted or expired drugs were collected,” Sheriff Myers stated. “Safe disposal of the drugs is important for numerous reasons.”

According to Sheriff Myers the National Prescription Drug Take-Back event addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Many residents are not aware when medicines languish in home cabinets they are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in this country are at alarming rates, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses. Studies show that many abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including the home medicine cabinet.

In addition, many Americans do not know how to properly dispose of their unused medicine, often flushing them down the toilet or tossing them in the trash can – both potential safety and health hazards.

On Saturday, April 29, 2017 the event brought in 900,386 pounds (450 tons) at close to 5,500 sites across the nation. Marking the 13th National Prescription Take Back Day since September 2010, these events have altogether collected 8,103,363 pounds (4,052 tons) of prescription drugs.

“Prescription drug abuse is a problem everywhere. It is huge and this provides a great opportunity for folks around the county to help reduce the threat,” Myers said. “I encourage everyone to clean out their medicine cabinets and make your home safe from drug theft and abuse.”

Sheriff Myers wants to remind everyone that there is also a drop box in his lobby which is open 24 hours a day for anyone who need to drop off any other time.

For additional information, you may visit DEA.gov or contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 942-2197.