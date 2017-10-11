Franklin D. Dowdle Jr.

Franklin D. Dowdle, Jr., 65, passed away peacefully on Oct. 7. He is survived by his sisters, Sheila M. Turrell, Sylvia I. Johnson and Dawn N. (Johannes) Assen; his uncles, Melvin “Tut” Dowdle, James C. Dowdle, Floyd Stewart, James Talbott and George Jenkins; his aunts, Jean Stewart and Martha Dowdle; nephews, Chad A. Williams, Joseph A. Assen, and Donald R. Assen; nieces, Chelsee (Ronnie) Williams and Darcy Johnson; great nephew, Jaxson L. Williams; great niece, Abby Williams and numerous cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, Franklin D. Dowdle, Sr. and Cenia (Jenkins) Cox; step-fathers, Donald Bardon and Robert Cox; his maternal grandparents, George A. and M. Irene Jenkins; his paternal grandparents, Elmer and Laura (Barnhart) Dowdle; his uncles, Thomas Dowdle, Sr., and Kenneth Bahner; and aunts, Evelyn Dowdle, Lillian V. Bahner, Lucille Dowdle, and Mildred “Midge” Talbott.

Frank was a loving, caring, sensitive Christian man. He was exceptionally intelligent with an extraordinary vocabulary, an accomplished musician who played numerous instruments, including the piano and organ. He had a melodic voice and loved to sing, especially in the Methodist church and school choirs.

He graduated from Cadiz High School in 1970, attended The Ohio State University, served in the United States Navy, studied and became an accomplished chef, and was an adoring, loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle and great uncle. He was afflicted with a terrible medical condition that caused him much pain and suffering that robbed him of his talents. He spent his last 9 years as a permanent resident of the VA Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Those who loved him pray for peace and happiness for him in the next life. Friends may call Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. at Scott United Methodist Church, 817 East Market St., Cadiz, Ohio. Rev. Timothy Monteith will officiate. Military honors will be performed by the Cadiz American Legion. A luncheon will immediately follow. For those wishing to make a contribution in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 34, Cadiz, Ohio 43907. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.