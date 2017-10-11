Thomas R. Ford

Thomas R. Ford, born July 1, 1931, died Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the Harrison County Home. Tom was born in Manchester, New Hampshire to the late Henry and Hazel (Sargent) Ford. He graduated from the Kiski School and the College of Wooster. In 1954 he married the late Mary Ronsheim Ford with whom he shared his love of plant life, birds and cats until her death in 2011.

Many Cadiz alumni will remember Mr. Ford as the science teacher who demanded nothing less than the best and whose bark was usually worse than his bite. Tom was member of the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz, the Harrison County Historical Society and the Brooks Bird Club. For 65 consecutive years he participated in the Audubon Society’s Christmas bird count, a streak which is the second longest in Ohio. For many summers he worked as a naturalist with the National Park Service, primarily in Utah’s Bryce Canyon. He is survived by his sister, Joan Ford Iverson, of Pacifica, California and many nieces and nephews.

Following Tom’s wishes no services will be held. Memorial gifts may be made to the Harrison County Home.