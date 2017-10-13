Trick or Treat Dates Set For Area Villages

Several villages within Harrison County have set their trick or treat dates, which begin with Adena on Oct. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cadiz follows with trick or treating scheduled for Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Scio also holds their trick or treat on Oct. 28 but earlier, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Jewett, Hopedale and Freeport are all on Oct. 31st. Jewett is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Hopedale from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Freeport from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.