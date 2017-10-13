Jewett Residents Less Than Tactful Over Water Issues, Council Sends Warning

By JD LONG

JEWETT – Rhonda Mihalco, clerk of water & public affairs announced at last week’s meeting that some residents have called in complaining about their water. Mihalco said some have been less than pleasant and using the word “irate” when describing some of the callers who she said have used foul language towards her.

“I had a gentleman come in today and was very vocal and very, used a lot of bad language,” Mihalco explained. “I invited him to council meeting told him what time it was and he said he probably wouldn’t be there,” which no member of the public was present for that meeting.

Mihalco said the man asked if there would be some kind of credit received off his bill “because I can’t use it,” she described him as saying.

Council Member, Rick Meneely took issue with the foul language and wanted it known with the suggestion that people who use foul language towards village employees would be subject to charges brought.

“And we appreciate if they had any questions to come to council and we’ll let them know what we know,” Meneely explained. “We’re aware of the problem and we’re doing everything we can. But we won’t tolerate that no more,” he said in reference to the bad language thrown at Mihalco.

Police Chief, Ron Carter spoke up and piggybacked on what Meneely said stating that if a resident comes into the municipal building “carrying on, cussing you won’t be charge you will be arrested.”

Meneely repeated that residents are “more than welcome to come to council meetings,” to inform them of the situation, which he acknowledged was a whole lot but he said they are working on the problem.

Mihalco reminded council that within their billing statements is a note of how bad the water is currently and “excuse the charge” but did not clarify how much of the bill was excused or the process of doing so.

She added that many residents also said their water was clear when they’ve come in to pay their bill.

Meneely repeated what he felt the issue might be, which is water in the pipes being reversed and loosening debris that’s accumulated for decades.