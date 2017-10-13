John J. Fecske

John J. Fecske, 76 of Steubenville, formerly of Cadiz, died Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born September 18, 1941 in Canton, Ohio a son of the late John J. and Rose Sam Fecske, Jr.

John was a retired forklift operator for Timet Corporation, a U.S. Navy Veteran and Catholic by faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Lachendro Fecske.

Surviving are his two children: Joseph (Sue) Fecske and Barbara (Darin) Horn all of Jewett; 2 grandchildren: Tyler and Jenna Horn of Jewett and 3 sisters: Joyce Howes of Harrisville, Connie (Joe) Roscoe of Sun City West, Arizona and Debbie (Luke) Ronevich of Martins Ferry, Ohio.

Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz with Monsignor John Kolesar officiating. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery, Harrisville, Ohio.

