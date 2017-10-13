Lakeland Academy Experiences Scare, Lockdown

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

FREEPORT – Near the end of the Thursday school day Lakeland Academy suffered a severe scare when a 16 year-old was spotted hiding behind a dumpster on school property holding a toy gun, though school officials didn’t know at the time that it was not real.

Principal Scott Bardall was alerted to the boy by an employee of the school. The juvenile was seen standing then crouching several times and Bardall saw a holster at his side and a gun in his hand.

After 911 was called, Bardall set lockdown in motion locking doors then walked outside where, after eying the individual in the same area, walked away from him nonchalantly to the front and waived away any vehicles that attempted to pull into the lot to pick up their children.

Bardall said it was National Fire Safety Week and the students had just returned from outside and re-entered the building just before 3 p.m., which is when he was alerted to the suspect.

Bardall explained that after he had returned to the right side of the building he saw the juvenile in a different location casually chatting with a man in a pickup truck with his hands and holster empty.

Bardall then approached and asked the suspect, “what in the world are you doing, do you realize what you’ve done?” Bardall said the juvenile acknowledged this and acted casually and in a non-threatening manner. Bardall was later told by the truck driver, and the juvenile himself, that the juvenile at first identified himself as a Tuscarawas law enforcement officer.

By then, Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene guns drawn and ordered the juvenile to the ground where he complied. Sheriff Joe Myers stated that the juvenile was arrested without incident. Myers added that the juvenile had altered the toy gun so it would resemble a real gun, which Bardall confirmed when looking at the tip of the gun, which did not have an orange tip.

At Friday’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting held just hours ago, Bardall updated the board on what had happened.

“The thing about this is, and I’ve done it for 33 years, we talk about it, we practice it but until it actually occurs, you don’t know how it’s really like or what you’re reaction is going to be,” Bardall explained.

Bardall said that when the juvenile was told police were on their way he said nothing and also stated that the juvenile offered no resistance when arrested, which was around 3:30 p.m.

Administrative Assistant Jenn Bardall said in the meeting that the juvenile was wearing gloves and had handcuffs stuffed in his back pocket. Bardall said he’d heard later from others that the juvenile had been spotted in town acting “odd” but that nothing had come of it until now.

“His behavior was very odd,” Jenn Bardall said as she described him peering around “as if he was watching for somebody specific” while hiding then showing himself repeatedly.

“The good news is everyone behaved as well as they did [and] the parents I thought were good too and it had to be alarming to them [with] lockdown at this time of the day,” Bardall said, “so they did what they were supposed to do and we learned a couple of things.”

Myers said that everything worked out for everyone involved but spoke of what a bad move it was on the part of the juvenile, and agreed that he could have been shot where that has happened in some instances with similar circumstances.

“And I couldn’t be more pleased of not just of the parents, or not just of our staff who did a great job because their job is keep kids occupied and preoccupied as best they could…” Bardall continued commending everyone involved. “But in any event they performed just the way you’d like to within a relatively short period of time.”

The juvenile was arraigned earlier today and according to Juvenile Court Judge Matthew Puskarich, was charged with two misdemeanors of the first degree: Inducing panic and illegal conveyance or possession of an object indistinguishable from a firearm in a school safety zone.

Puskarich added that if the gun had been real then the charges would have been felonies. The juvenile, who had just moved back to the area with family approximately one month ago, appeared in court with his father, Puskarich said.

He said the juvenile would be taken from Sargus on Monday and placed into house arrest where he will wear an ankle monitor for now.