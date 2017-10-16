Flu Shots Available At Westgate In Cadiz

CADIZ – Flu shots are now available in the parking lot of the old Westgate school property in Cadiz and will be until 4 p.m. today.

Several goals Administrator for the Harrison County Health Department, Garen Rhome would like to achieve and one being the obvious flu vaccinations for the upcoming winter season.

The other goal is basically a dry run for any health emergency that may arise, Rhome said.

“On the surface it s a flu shot clinic,” he said but it’s also a practice run if for example people in a flood emergency needed shots. He said Carroll County, who has been through this before has been on hand for any assistance to the Harrison County officials.

Rhome called it “health preparedness” and needs to know in case of an emergency on how they would treat area residents if there was a mass need to give shots.

Rhome said they had several vehicles pull up as they were setting up in the early hours of Monday morning, and since then cars have trickled in throughout the morning.

Brandi Rapp R.N., said anyone from three years of age and older is eligible for a flu shot.

The flu shots are $25 cash or just bring your insurance card if you want it billed to that.