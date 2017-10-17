Janice Mellott Richards

Janice Mellott Richards, 77, of Palm Coast Fla., formerly of New Athens, died Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 in Palm Coast. She was born Feb. 6, 1940 in New Athens, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lumbly V. and Freda M. Hefling Mellott. Mrs. Richards was a General Manager for General Nutrition Center in the Volusia Mall and in Elyria, Ohio.

In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing for her family and knitting mittens for needy children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Edward Carter and a sister, Bonnie Mellott.

Surviving are her husband, Charles Richards; three children, Belinda Mae Carter of LaGrange, Ohio, John (Penny) Carter of Fromberg, Mont., and Virginia (David) Wesebaum of Sheffield Village, Ohio; seven grandchildren; two great granddaughters; and a sister, Barbara (J.Carl) Birney of Freeport, Ohio.

Friends may call Saturday, 11-1 at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, Ohio. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Longview Cemetery with Pastor Jon Little officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

