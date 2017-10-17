Allen V. Sparrow

Allen V. Sparrow, 87 of Hopedale, Ohio, died Oct. 11, 2017 in Trinity West Medical Center, Steubenville, Ohio. He was born at the family farm in Hopedale, Oct. 7, 1930, son of late Oda and Gertrude Allen Sparrow. Allen was a program assistant for the Jefferson Co. Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Services, a farmer, TV repairman, website designer, and organist for the Blackburn Funeral Home.

He had many interest over his lifetime, probably foremost was Allen’s love of music. He was a member and organist for the Hopedale Presbyterian Church and played for many weddings, funerals, other local churches, and other musical events. He was a 1949 graduate of Hopedale High School, a private airplane pilot with plane based out of Harrison Co. Airport, a member and past trustee of the Harrison Co. Historical Soc., and past president of the Harrison Genealogical Soc. Allen was on the board of the Harrison Co. Grange and the board of Farmer’s Mutual Insurance of Harrison Co. he enjoyed playing at Gables Care Center for many years and working with the sound systems at the 250 speedway.

Allen opened his farm and home to many who became life long friends. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends around the world, and his extended Hall family.

Services were held Monday at Hopedale Presbyterian Church with Rev. Roger Criss officiating. Burial followed at Greenwood Cemetery near Hopedale. Contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Hopedale, 219 Church St. Hopedale, Ohio 43976, also, the Hopedale United Methodist Church, 257 Church St. Hopedale, Ohio 43976, Blackburn Funeral Home (740) 937-2461.

