Paitynn Kennedy Tipton

Paitynn Kennedy Tipton passed away at Akron Children’s Hospital on Oct. 10, after a month long struggle with cancer.

She was born on Jan. 10, 2012 at MUSC in Charleston, S.C. After birth, Paitynn was diagnosed with Edward’s Syndrome (Trisomy 18). Paitynn’s family was told to take her home and enjoy the time.

After a year on hospice, she graduated to regular care. One percentage of babies with Trisomy 18 don’t survive the first year of life. Paitynn destroyed the odds by five hundred percent. However the combination of the fragile medical state from Trisomy 18 and the cancer were more than her little body could handle after four weeks of cancer treatments. Many people in Portage County, the states of Ohio and South Carolina and others learned of Paitynn and her struggles on Facebook and cheered her on.

Paitynn leaves behind her parents, Libby and Matt Tipton and her cousin, Olivia Voelker of Suffield Twp.; her grandparents, James Chandler of Atwater, Frances Streely, and David and Heidi Tipton of Ravenna; her aunts, Ashley Chandler of St. Augustine, Fla., and Holly (Kurt) Voelker of Ravenna; great grandparents, Belle and the late Clyde Chandler of Atwater, Joyce and the late Clarence Lannum of Freeport, Ohio, Shirley and the late Harold Tipton of Ravenna; great aunts and uncles, Judy (Jeff) Calvin, Janet (Roland) Perry of Ravenna, Debi (Tony) Heppe of Randolph, Denny (Marilyn) Chandler of Surprise, Ariz., Ed Chandler of Atwater, Jane (Tim) Prince of Minerva, Ohio; plus so many cousins, of which are, Missy, Rob, Autumn, Kyle, Kristine, Rob, Erin, Nathan, Michelle, Jason, Jake, Shelly, Clara, Missy, Heather, Scot, Stephen, Adam, Matthew, Whitney, Jordan, Taylor, Connor, and friends that have loved and supported Paitynn and her family during her five years of life. She also leaves behind special Aunts, Patty Shircliff, Kathy Eckhart, and Susy Shenigo, Amanda Rufener and her teachers, past and present, her fellow students and her special buddy Paxton at Happy Day School, and Karen Linkous and son David of Myrtle Beach, S.C., founders of David’s Blankets of Hope.

To the Doctors, PICU nurses: Mary, Sheila, Maryah, Nick, Haeli, Brooke, Clarissa, Cristin, Elisa, Chelsea, Samantha, Jillian, Krystal, Tara, Cara, Lauren, Tierra, Sam, the respiratory therapists and others at Akron Children’s Hospital, you are the best of the best. Your caring and kindness did not go unnoticed.

If you would like you can send a donation to the Trisomy 18 Foundation in honor of Paitynn.

Trisomy 18 Foundation. 4491 Cheshire Station Plaza Suite 157, Dale City, VA 22193.

Services were held Monday, Oct. 16 at the Shorts-Spicer-Crislip Funeral Home, 141 N, Meridian St., Ravenna, Ohio, 44266.