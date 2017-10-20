Sheriff Myers teaches students on bus safety

Harrison County Sheriff, Joe Myers teamed up with the Harrison Hills City School District to educate students on bus safety on Tuesday 17th and 18th. Close to 1,400 children were greeted by Harrison Central’s mascot the “Husky” and the Sheriff’s office “Safety Pup” to teach the students tips for a safe ride. The students were taught to stay alert and be aware of their surroundings to prevent injury when getting on the bus and getting off the bus.

Students were also shown how to exercise good behavior while riding the bus. Although drivers are required by law to stop for a school bus when it’s loading or unloading passenger, some do not, so the children were taught not to rely on the cars to stop.