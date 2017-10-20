Republicans Show Strong Support In Annual Fundraiser

in Area News Featured by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

By JD LONG

jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

SCIO – The Republican Party of Harrison County once again, rallied together at the Scio Fire Hall for their annual Ox Roast Dinner, which is one of their big fundraisers of the year.

Many local public officials were on hand, as well as representatives from state offices to hear Keynote Speaker, Seventh District Court of Appeals Judge, Carol Ann Robb give an inspiring talk of men who showed political courage in our Nation’s past.

Barry Momyer, vice chair of the Harrison County Republican Party and Chairman, John Jones introduced Robb where she began with “political courage” and citing anecdotal stories from the past.

“Political courage is when an individual puts country above self,” she said asking rhetorically, what is it and if it’s been lost, “how do we regain it?” She then proceeded to delve into history looking for those answers.

Robb noted how America’s Founding Fathers held steady in the face of British rule demonstrating political courage. She talked of John Hancock being celebrated by both friend and enemy calling him, a “populist in every sense who held great confidence in the ability of the common man.”

Robb also talked of how much Hancock had contempt for “unreasoned authority.”

She then touched on the process that began America’s independence and the risk those men took.

“My hand trembles but my heart does not,” she quoted Stephen Hopkins as saying when signing the Declaration of Independence. She quoted John Adams stating that the “end is worth more than the means” referring to the struggles and consequences each delegate who signed must have experienced in their near future.

“Our Founding Fathers placed birthing this country above self,” she said. Robb moved on to Abraham Lincoln citing his recognition that the country could not survive the “evils of slavery.”

She talked of how Lincoln “sustained” the survival of America by doing what was right for all with political courage and gaining strength from God.

Robb told of African-Americans being threatened to stay away from the voting polls and some were even murdered by the Fusion Independent Party made up partly of white prominent people in their community.

“So why was the Fusion Independent Party the source of such hatred?” Robb asked. “It was simple, because the party had successfully defied the will of the white power structure in the county. The party proved that blacks and whites could work together and to bring change to the status quo.”

One of the heroes of defiance was John Print Matthews, where she said blacks placed him right alongside Abraham Lincoln in reverence. Matthews lost his election when the Democrats claimed that a hungry bear broke through a window and ate all the ballots in a black dominated precinct, which got a chuckle from the crowd.

Matthews was later murdered while in the very act of voting after being warned not to show up at the polls.

“Print Matthews showed political courage.” Robb said. “He weighed the cost and he put his country’s need to abandon racism above self.” Robb explained that in the early years of the 1900s all southern states had adopted Mississippi’s Constitution barring blacks from legally voting.

“This my friends, is an example of social evils being preserved when legislatures lack political courage,” she said, “when legislatures fail to put country above self.”

Moving well into the future noting President Gerald Ford as being the only person to hold the office of vice president and the president without being elected. She stated Ford’s political courage when pardoning the outgoing Richard Nixon, which many believe cost him the 1976 election to Jimmy Carter.

“He did what he believed was best for the country, he put healing the country above self,” Robb explained. She went on to say that prayer is the answer for restoring political courage in today’s world.

Again, noting political courage ending with the hope that each citizen elected or not, put country above self.

“And may God bless this nation with wisdom and courage.” Robb received a standing ovation from the large crowd and later was asked if her speech might have been an answer to some of President Trump’s recent controversies where he’s been accused of being slow to combat racist rhetoric that’s popped up in the news.

She laughed at the thought of it and stated that it was not.

“It was not meant to be Trump oriented,” she said smiling.

(top photo): Judge Carol Ann Robb; (middle): Andy Thompson-R, District 95; (bottom): Barry Momyer, vice chair of the Harrison County Republican Party.