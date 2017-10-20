Husky Flags Flying Proudly

By JD LONG

CADIZ – Just this past year brand new Harrison Hills Husky high school flags were purchased from a long-standing CD created by President Larry Sickle of the now defunct, Heritage Festival on the Square, which ran from 2001 to 2005.

Sickle said he wanted to start the CD so it would build up over the years in order to someday give back to the community. So 25 Husky flags were purchased for a total of $650 out of a total of $2,775.

The remainder of the money was then donated to the Gable Foundation, according to Sickle.

For now, the flags will fly in the fall, which Sickle said coincides with community, the kids and the new school that is coming in 2019.

“I had the CD set up that would do something to benefit the community,” Sickle said adding that since there were no outstanding bills after the festival was finished he felt the logical decision was to create this fund to give back to the community in some way.

And for now when the leaves begin to fall with their own autumn colors, the Huskies will sprinkle a little bit of their own around town.