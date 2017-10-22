Cleve C. Costley

Cleve C. Costley, age 87, of Jewett died Saturday October 21, 2017 in Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz.

Born Aug. 2, 1930 in Akley, Minnesota he was a son of the late Cleveland Menzo Costley and Elizabeth Vera Gitchel Costley. Cleve worked in area coal fields for 34 years and belonged to the UMWA. He was also a tax preparer for 43 years, starting with H&R Block in Cadiz and then he opened Jewett Income Tax at his home in Jewett. He also owned Fairview Grist Mill in Jewett, making delicious corn meal that he and his wife would sell at area festivals. In his spare time he enjoyed making picture frames, taking photographs of old barns and helping out at Bethel United Methodiist Church where he was a member.

Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Twila Pauline Raber Costley, whom he married December 25, 1950; two daughters Debra and Jennifer and her fiend Judith; grandchildren Zachery , Garrett and Stacy; great grandchildren Lexie, Ella and AJ and sisters Alma, Iona and Joyce.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters Vera and Ardelle and a brother Arthur.

Services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Rev. Rodney Bowers officiating. Friends may call Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church c/o Brenda Wallace, 87250 Amsterdam Rd., Jewett, 43986