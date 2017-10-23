Bernard J. Ornouski

Bernard J. Ornouski, Sr., 61, of New Athens, Ohio, died Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville. He was born Feb. 9, 1956 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a son of the late Bollock and Leona Mellott Ornouski.

Mr. Ornouski was a retired employee of the Harrison County Highway Department. He also worked in maintenance for the Village of New Athens and the Puskarich Public Library in Cadiz. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a Catholic by faith and attended the House of the Shepherd in New Athens. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Joe, Walter and Bollock Ornouski, Jr.; and two sisters, Helen Farley and Martha Woochie Surviving are his wife, Jerri Sable Ornouski; a son Bernard J. Ornouski, Jr. (Nichole) of Hopedale; a step-son, Bryan Sable of Coraopolis, Pa.; a daughter, Melinda Ornouski; a brother John Ornouski (Pat) of California and a sister, Freda Dawson of Texas.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. at the House of the Shepherd in New Athens, Ohio, with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the House of the Shepherd, 125 Culbertson Dr., New Athens, Ohio 43981.

