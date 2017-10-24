Richard Paul McAfee

Richard Paul McAfee, 82, of Cadiz, died Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 at Wheeling Hospital. He was born June 15, 1935 in Adena, Ohio, a son of the late William Paul McAfee and the late Mildred McMannis McAfee Stairs.

Mr. McAfee was a retired employee of Vendors Exchange in Cleveland, Ohio. He volunteered at HARCATUS Community Action and at Sally Buffalo Park. He was an avid fisherman and was a member of St. James AME Church in Cadiz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Weiss McAfee in 2012; two brothers, Robert and Donald McAfee and a sister, Freida Hinegardner.

Surviving are three daughters, Tabitha (Dale) West and Mildred (Bobby) Reed, all of Cadiz and Richelle (Timothy) Tomer of Flushing; three sons, Anthony McAfee of Zoar, Curt (Teresa) McAfee of Lisbon, and Richard Lowe of NC; thirteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and two more on the way; and a sister, Margaret Kellermier of Cadiz.

Friends may call Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz. Rev. William Lewis and Pastor Mark Smith will officiate.

Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.