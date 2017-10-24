Janet Ilene Smith

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Janet Ilene Smith, 82, of Cadiz, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born July 13, 1935 in Unionvale, Ohio a daughter of the late George and Leora Kelly Stevens.

She was a retired cook and server from Cadiz High School, past two-time Worthy Matron of Harrison Chapter #353, Order of the Eastern Star; member and past president of the Cadiz F.O.E. Aerie #2162 Auxiliary; former member of Cadiz Legion Post #34 Auxiliary and Methodist by faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Marshal Denver Smith in 2008 after 58 years of marriage and a brother, Tippie Stevens.

Surviving are her children, Bonnie Beetham and Denver Dale (Ann) Smith, all of Cadiz, and Steven Lee (Lori Skinner) Smith of Johnstown; two grandchildren, Meghan (Thomas) Owings of Medina and Daryck (Stephanie) Beetham of Greensboro, NC; great grandchildren: Leora, Samuel, Marshal, Evan, Ruby, Daryck Marshal and Elyssa; a sister, Jean Reppart of Cadiz and a brother, Arnold (Juanita) Stevens of Marion, Ohio.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family with Rev. Timothy Monteith. Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Interment will be at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.