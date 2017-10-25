Victoria Leona “Vickie” Porter

Victoria Leona “Vickie” Porter, 60, of Cadiz, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 at Allegheny Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. She was born Aug. 24, 1957 in Bellaire, Ohio a daughter of the late Lester Sherman Porter and Betty Carpenter Porter Knisely.

She was the first homemaker for the Harrison County Senior Center where she had a love for all of her clients and always had a caring attitude, which made them always looked forward to her visits.

She is preceded in death in addition to her parents, by a nephew Eric Porter.

She is survived by her daughter, Nikki Porter of Cadiz; a son, Richard “Cricket” Porter of Hopedale; three grandchildren: Hannah, Hunter James and Krickett; three brothers: Nick Carpenter of Adena, Ted and James “Pete” Porter of Cadiz; three sisters: Nettie Smith, Debbie Wedlake and Tina Colson all of Cadiz; many nieces and nephews including a special niece, Cortina Colson.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio.

Now she is resting in peace and will forever be missed and loved by all of her family and friends.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.com.