David C. Stinard

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald

Sept. 8, 1925 – Oct.25, 2017

David C. Stinard , 92 of Sarasota, Fla., died Tuesday, Oct. 25.

David was born Sept. 8, 1925 in Piney Fork, Ohio. He was the son of the late Carl E. & Lucy V. Stinard. He was a Supply Truck Driver for Consolidated Coal Co. for many years.

He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia, his parents, Brother Kenneth & Baby Sister Virginia Elizabeth. He is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Linda & Don Frizzell, Brother Ralph (Betty Jane) of Wintersville, Ohio, Brother Roger ( Sharon ) of Mesa, Arizona, & several nieces & nephews.

Services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Tuesday Oct. 31 at 10:30 a.m. If you wish memorial contributions may be made to: The Dementia Association of America. Arrangements by Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel, Sarasota, Fla.