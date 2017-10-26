Wayne D. “Butch” Karver

Wayne D. “Butch” Karver, born Aug. 11, 1943 passed away Saturday, Oct. 21, from cancer. He was born in Weirton, W.Va., was a 1961 graduate of Cadiz High School, and made Gold Canyon, Ariz., his retirement home for 13 years. He is survived by his daughter Melissa Komen,  son-in-law Michael Komen, and grand children Devin Komen and Riley Komen.

A memorial will be held Saturday Nov. 4, 1 p.m. at VFW post 9399 in Apache Junction,  Ariz.  In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St. Jude Children’s research hospital.

 
 
 

