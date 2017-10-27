Barbara E. Whitehead Jackson

Barbara E. Whitehead Jackson, 78, of New Athens, died Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 1, 1939 in Bridgeport, Ohio a daughter of the late George and Mildred Brownfield Spaar Whitehead.

She was a member of the Wintersville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, a volunteer for Harrison County Geneological Society, The Franklin Museum in New Athens, a troop leader for the Girl Scouts and a homemaker. She enjoyed doing genealogy, gardening and canning fruits and vegetables.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by two sons: Joseph and James Jackson; and four brothers: Herman, Charles and Clifford Spaar and Melvin Whitehead, Sr.

Surviving are four daughters: Katherine Horstman of Cadiz, Mary Ann Triplett of Flushing, Marie (Rick) Ramsey of Flushing and Michele (James) Zolensky of Cadiz; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and a brother, James (Maggie) Whitehead of Cadiz.

Friends may call Tuesday from 2-7 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 1 at 11:00 a.m. with Bill Prosperi and Scott Kelly will officiate . Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison County Genealogical Society, 134 South Main Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

