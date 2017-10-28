William Edward Sanders

William Edward Sanders, 92, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville. He was born May 11, 1925 in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of the late William B. and Florence Ault Sanders.

A graduate of Steubenville High School, Mr. Sanders was a retired employee of Laborers’ Local 809 of Steubenville (1971) and retired as Secretary-Treasurer (1989). He was a delegate to two international union conventions. He was a delegate to the Laborers’ District Council of Ohio, a member of the Jefferson County Trades and Labor Association, and the Ohio Valley Building and Construction Trades Council, where he was Secretary-Treasurer. He worked in the construction trade from 1953 until his retirement.

He was a WW II Veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. He was a Staff Sergeant, and also earned the Combat Infantry Badge with 3 Bronze Stars, one with Oak Leaf Cluster, the ETO Medal with Battle Stars for Normandy, France and Germany; the Expert Marksmanship Award in Rifle and Carbine; the French “Liberte” Medal for service in Normandy; and the Good Conduct Medal. He served in the European Theater with the 5th Infantry Division in Normandy, Northern France and Germany. and later with the 16th Armored Division.

He served the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz as a member, Elder, Trustee and a member of the Finance Committee and volunteered with the Homework Club project.

He was a member of the Pilgrim Lodge 691 F.&A.M. in Steubenville; Scottish Rite, Valley of Steubenville; Aladdin Shrine of Columbus; Royal Arch Masons, Harrison Chapter 171; and was an honorary member of Harrison Lodge 219, F.&A.M. He was a member and served in the Honor Guard of the Cadiz American Legion, Post 34, where he was the 2014 Member of the Year. He was a member of Hopedale Post 7477, Veterans of War; a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 117 in Bellaire; a life member of the 16th Armored Division Association; a life member of the 5th Infantry Division Association; a former volunteer for the Cadiz Salvation Army and the Cadiz Food Cupboard; a member of the Cadiz Lions Club since 1970, where he held most club offices and was the Lions Club Citizen of the Year 1987, 1994 and 2001. He was also in the Lions District 13-G Hall of Fame; a Knight for Sight; received the International President’s Certificate of Appreciation in 2004-2005 and the 100% Secretaries’ Awards; was a Melvin Jones Fellow in 2007; and enjoyed many, many years of perfect attendance.

As active as he was in the community, he was very generous with his love, time and resources with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Celestino Sanders in 2009; son-in-law, Dan Barrett; sister, Mrs. William (Margaret) Cowher; and granddaughter, Renae Barrett.

Surviving are his daughter, Linda Barrett of Canton; step-sons, Anthony Lewis (Gail) Dewalt and Richard L. (Paula) Espinosa, all of Cadiz; grandchildren, Beth and Melissa Dewalt, Mitchell (Tawyna) Celestino, all of Cadiz, Lora Celestino of Hopedale, Brian (Jessica) Barrett, Valerie (James) Alberta of Canton, Kim (Tom) Marchand of Hartville; great grandchildren, Priscilla and McKenzie Marchand, Rachel and Matthew Alberta, and Claire Barrett and Olivia Dewalt; a niece and nephew, Robert Cowher and Pam (John) Cukarese.

Friends may call Monday, 5-8 p.m.at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, 172 S. Main St., Cadiz, where Masonic Services will be held Monday at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Cadiz, 154 W. Market St., Cadiz, Ohio. Burial will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be performed by the Cadiz American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.