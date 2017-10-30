Erin Elizabeth Allen

in Obituaries by Harrison News Herald | 0 comments

Erin Elizabeth Allen, age 39, of Jewett, went home to her Lord and Savior Thursday Oct. 26, from Akron Children’s Hospital where she had been receiving treatment for cystic fibrosis.

Born Aug. 14,1978 in Steubenville she was a daughter of Billie and Bob Dyer of Germano and Jack Cawthorn of Jewett. In 1997 she graduated from Jewett-Scio High School and Harrison Career Center, where she was in the nurse’s aide program. She received an Associate’s Degree at Belmont Technical College and furthered her education by receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science from Franklin University. While in high school she worked for Domino’s Pizza in Cadiz. After graduating from college she worked in data processing for Bank One in Toronto. Erin had a desire to learn so she continued her studies to receive her insurance license and worked for Western and Southern Insurance Company. She also managed a website that advocated for families that struggle with infertility.

Erin was a devout Christian who read her Bible every day and had attended Abiding Love Fellowship in Germano. She enjoyed traveling with her husband but what she loved most was time spent doing for others especially her family and friends.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her husband Kevin L. Allen whom she married Nov. 25, 1997 and their dog Russie; a special nephew, Nathan Cawthorn, who lived with her for many years; sisters Amy (Mel) Musay and Jessica (Richard) McAfee; sisters-in-law Patricia “Sis” (David Hill) Allen and Penny Johnson; mother-in-law Joyce Allen; aunts Jean (Bob) McCullough, Dorothy (Bob) Glover, Donna (Clarence) Carpenter, Linda Elias, Lori (Corey) Decker, Suzy Bradac and Margaret (Tony) Pizzino, who baked her a birthday cake every year; uncles Terry (Marcia) Cawthorn and Denny (Sandy) Cawthorn; nephews Devin Woods, Daniel Musay, Brady and Parker McAfee; nieces Erin and Becky Musay and a special friend Reza Matos.

Erin was preceded in death by her grandparents George and Betty Cawthorn and Joe and Jean Bradac; a brother Jamie Cawthorn; a sister Lisa Cawthorn; uncle’s Danny Bradac and Darrell Cawthorn; her father-in-law Kenny Allen and her step mother Marilyn Cawthorn, who Erin lovingly cared for in her final days.

Services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Rev. Tom Baker and Fred Blackman officiating. Burial will follow in Pugh Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. An account has been established at Unified Bank in Jewett to help the family with expenses. Please make the check out to Kevin Allen and mailed to Unified Bank, 318 E Main St, Jewett, Ohio 43986.

www.kochfuneral.com